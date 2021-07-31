The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Committee for Osun State Ward Congress, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, on Friday announced the arrival of the members of the Committee to the State, just as he said the news of his kidnap was a ruse.

Elegbeleye said the members of the committee just arrived the state on Friday contrary to the insinuations being peddled around that they have been in the State for days.

The APC Ward Congress Committee Chairman who disclosed that none of the members of the Committee was kidnapped as being speculated said they arrived Osun late due to logistics and other necessary materials needed to ensure smooth process.

He also promised that the committee would do everything possible to champion transparency, accountability and fairness before, during and after the congress.

Elegbeleye stated these while addressing the people during the Osun State Congress Committee Stakeholders’ Meeting on Ward Congress, held at Government House, Osogbo.

He said the committee would deploy necessary mechanism to conduct free and fair ward cngress across the 332 wards in the State.

