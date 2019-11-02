Eva Chris, a fast-rising Nollywood actress with impressive curves, does not shy away when it comes to flaunting and talking about her natural endowments.

The Anambra State-born role interpreter in a recent chat with Inside Nollywood confirmed that her killer curves, aside being her unique selling points, also open doors for her.

“It has always been my dream from childhood to be celebrated. A producer once saw me on Instagram and chatted me up. He said he needed me for a movie role because I had the curves he’s looking for in his upcoming movie. So, my curves bring me favour a lot. In fact, my curves are my unique selling points,” she said.

Although, ,Eva is easily spotted and gains attention effortlessly for her curves, she hinted the negative sides of possessing such an intimidating statistics.

“I have not really had embarrassing moments in the industry, but my life outside the industry has not been easy. Most times when I go out, guys call out on me. They make funny comments like “Ye! Mogbe!” (Yeh! Am done for).

“Recently, a guy accosted me on the road and said “because of you, I must make money. I will be rich and come back for you. I will find you.” I was shocked.

“Then another problem I have is that when someone approaches me, I wouldn’t know if he really wants to date me or just sleep with me and leave. I’m still single and I want a man that will love and support my dreams, and also help me achieve them. I don’t care about tribe. But, of course, he must be a rich guy. I work hard, so I can’t settle for less. He should be taller than me too. I don’t want an actor, but a musician or athlete, yes,” she stated.