Job Osazuwa

The first thing you notice about Bolatito Sowunmi aka Miss Pepeye is her intimidating height. Standing at over six feet, she is indeed a sight to behold. For over 10 years, she played the role of Miss Pepeye in popular TV comedy series, Papa Ajasco. In this chat, the Ogun State-born talent said that her role as Miss Pepeye healed many lives, adding that testimonies from her fans remain fresh. Armed with a diploma in Law and a degree in Theatre Arts from the Lagos State University (LASU), she revealed that one of the reasons she eventually quit the role a while ago was to do something more challenging. In this interview, Miss Pepeye also revealed her future plans.

How was the experience of featuring as Miss Pepeye in the popular comedy series?

It was interesting and it came with a lot of experience. I have been acting for about 12 years and I played that particular role for over a decade before I stopped a while ago. That is the platform that brought me out as an actress. I learnt the intricacies of the game while playing the role. It was a blessed experience and it was wonderful.

Did you regret anything while playing the role or featuring in the show?

No regrets at all. I have never had any regret in anything I have done. I really enjoyed myself playing the role. And for the fact that I was able to touch many lives with the character means so much to me. As you may know, it is a comic character which naturally makes people laugh no matter what they are going through. There wasn’t really a challenge. As I usually tell people, it is difficult for you to see a challenge or obstacle in whatever you love doing. I enjoyed the role and I saw everything that came my way as a learning curve.

Is there a man in your life?

Definitely, I have a man in my life, though I am not married yet.

How soon will you say I do?

Very soon.

What engages you now?

I am now in Nollywood proper. I have been working with some production houses and featured in some Africa Magic series including some movies. I want people to just watch out for more of me on the screen.

Is there anything you are not pleased with in the industry that you would love to change?

All I can say is that we can only improve because we are on a journey to a greater destination. If you follow Nollywood very well, you will appreciate the fact that a lot of things have changed over the years. I believe that we are gradually getting there. There is a bunch of talents in the industry who are going extra miles to bring the best to the table for the benefit of viewers and all stakeholders. And I am part of that moving train dedicated to building Nollywood and making it more formidable than we met it. We will keep investing and pushing for the best.

What is the craziest thing a fan has ever done to you?

Of-course I have many fans across the country. Most of my fans are kids and some adults and very elderly who sit at home to watch the comedy show. I have never really had any bad experience with my fans. Basically, anytime they see me, they are happy, especially when they remember a particular character that made them laugh.

What were the compliments that left you wowed?

There are so many beautiful experiences and remarks. Some people walk up to me and say, my grandpa or grandma likes what you do and you make them laugh. And some people say that they were depressed but after seeing me on TV, they came out of their depression. That my work is making positive impact on lives and being appreciated means a lot to me and always makes me glad.

Have you ever been sexually harassed in the industry?

I have never been harassed but that doesn’t mean that people don’t experience it. But again, sexual harassment is something that happens in every sector: it is not peculiar to the motion picture industry. I just believe that it depends on the way you are able to manage it because I don’t think there is anything anyone can do to eradicate it.

How has acting impacted you financially?

(Laughter) It is my profession and I am making money. Being profitable is relative though. We are growing and as one grows, the money increases. But you need to polish yourself so that you can get to the height you desire. But my drive is to continue to make positive impact on people and the society.