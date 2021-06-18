Having worked with more than 200 artistes worldwide within 12 months, Ekemini Obop aka Fizzy Obop, is currently working on a project with Ghanaian top artistes, Amerado Burner, Kwabena Kwabena; and producer WillisBeatz.

Born in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Fizzy Obop rose to become a professional digital marketing executive, A&R representative, music executive, and business developer. He emerged as the Fast Rising Publicist Of The Year 2020 in that year’s edition of Miss Africa Golden.

A prince of the royal family of the paramount ruler of Ikono LGA, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Nyong Udo Obop, Fizzy established connection in high places and successfully worked with notable artistes across the globe, including headlining top artistes like Alex Marley, Bob Marley’s cousin and Sierra Leone fast rising act, Mb Salone.

In Ghana, he worked with artistes like Nero X, Bizzy Salifu, Amerado, Kwabena Kwabena, Queendarlyn Yurglee, top blogger Fiifi Adinkr, and Biesloaded, a Nigerian blogger in Zanku record.

In the same vein,, Obop has delivered projects for Oliver Nwagbo popularly known as Pankeeroy; top Nollywood actor, movie producer and owner of Miss Africa Golden, Sapphire Obi Ogodo; actor and movie producer, Anayo Kingsley Okeke as well as top musician, Akan Umoren aka Sugarboygww.

Also, Obop successfully gathered over 50+ artises in the southern part of Nigeria to groom, create music and disrupt the industry with good content and new faces, while successfully expanding Nextstepmusic in the US, Germany, Jamaica, Angola, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone and many other countries.

With special skills in high ticket closing, farming, petroleum marketing, creative thinking, and leadership, Obop finds pleasure in cycling, reading, design drawing, gaming and eating.