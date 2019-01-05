Now, every time you spoke about digital switchover to people in government, they didn’t understand it. So, we felt if we did the switchover in Abuja since this is the place where the people who took decision in Nigeria live, they will be able to understand what we are talking about. So, Pinnacle Communications had between September and December, a 90-day period to do a digital switchover. Usually, it is very, very almost impossible. But do you know what they did? They air-freighted nine tons of equipment from the United States of America. Air-freight! They installed, commissioned and we inaugurated the digital switchover on the 22nd of December, 2016. It was inaugurated by the President of Nigeria, represented by the Vice President. It was broadcast live on television. The same thing, the same set of equipment they also installed, commissioned in Kaduna and on the 22nd of December last year, they also came on air.

In 2015, the NBC had paid the first signal distributor which is ITS that came out of government N1.7 billion for the performances. So, six months after Pinnacle did the installation in Abuja, in June 2017, we paid them N2.7 billion. Now, you may ask the question: why did you pay this one N1.7 billion and this one was paid N2.7 billion? In 2015 when ITS was paid N1.7 billion, the exchange rate was N165 to the dollar. In 2017 June, it was N380 to the dollar. That was the reason for the discrepancies. And what was the instrument? It was the White Paper. The White Paper was very clear about this. The White Paper approved in Section 11 (2a) that more than one signal distributor be licensed in addition to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the public licensed signal distributor where ITS came from. And Section 11 (2b) noted that NTA with 157 transmission sites spread across the country as potential signal distributor has a significant advantage over new entrants. Section C directed that the NBC should put in place, necessary conditions and ensure that close to 11 playing fields is achieved. That was the clause that we used in paying the money to Pinnacle Communications. I did not license them; I met them as a licensed signal distributor.