Rita Okoye

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and turntable artiste, DJ HDT, has released his latest project, Kowope featuring Zlatan and GCN.

According to the Imo State-born budding act, the song was inspired by his love for the streets and the Zanku trend.

”The Inspiration behind the song is basically the streets. Zanku is in the streets right now. The Zanku dance is really overwhelming and captivating to watch. I have seen quite a few songs which originated from the Zanku steps, so I just felt I should toe the line and do something unique and trust me, Kowope is very unique.

The song is for everyone. I mean, if you love good music, then be sure to love Kowope. Especially those from the streets; they will enjoy it more,” he gushed.

Giving reasons behind his choice of artistes for collaboration, DJ HDT whose real names are Madu Actorich Tochukwu, stated that he was on the lookout for good talented musicians that suit his style.

“GCN is someone I have known for a long time, aside the fact that he is a friend; he is a very talented singer so it’s just natural I had to do a collaboration with him. Then for Zlatan, common we are talking about Zlatan Ibile here. He practically owns the street right now. He is the Zanku master and this is Zanku season and this being a song with the Zanku beat; Zlatan just seemed a perfect fit.”

Sharing a brief history of his love for music, the talented artist who reveres Davido as his role model hinted that music has always been a part of his DNA.

“Since childhood, I have always had strong passion for music. But, I officially started in 2012. I’m dedicated to my art, and I always put in more and more. I will not disappoint the fans,” he assured.