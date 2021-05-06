Ayegbayo Damola was born in 1988 in Inisha, Osun state, An Expressionist, dedicated, prolific talented visual artist, and a creative ingenious in all areas of art.



He obtained his Bachelor’s in education in Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, from the department of fine and applied arts where he specialized in painting.

He is inspired by his late grandfather that was a painter, sculptor, and ceramist from a tender age, as his love to practice art increased in the university by meeting with greater like minds in the department and visits many art galleries and art departments in other universities, also traveled to historic ancient cities and art workshop,etc. He chose to become a full-time artist immediately after his university education



He aims to communicate the power and beauty of black African women, realities of life and morals, through his use of colors and black beautiful women faces.

Ayegbayo has over the years researched with the use of media like postal colors, oil colors, acrylics, and other mediums.

He has participated in Seven Days’ Exhibition, which is organized by Victorart, and The Metaphor, which featured no fewer than 20 paintings and mixed media works that highlight some critical aspects of our environmental and cultural life as a nation. Also, A Virtual Showcase of Artwork by Hansford and Sons, London.



The artist has worked on a unique upside-down painting style, with the use of various colors and mediums, these include live upside-down painting performances at great events e.g., KPMG Lagos events, Super sports TV, Standard chartered bank, And various notable art presentations.

To him, no barrier is unassailable if you work hard, belief, and be committed to what you love to do best.

the name of my painting style is called ÀBÈFÉ meaning (pleaded to be loved) which is my native name, my craft is an expressionism style of art,



I use portraits of beautiful black women to speak to society about morals, good behavior, love, and unity, an image of a black beautiful woman always reminds me of how my strong mother trained and brought me up with love and good morals helping me to discover my real self, the concept of using a black woman is a great reference to my loving mother and the role other women had played in my life, their importance and existence in the world cannot be underestimated



I create my art from the things I see in my environment, whatever is wrong and I feel it’s unworthy of society, I speak to correct them through my craft.

I also get my inspiration from my personal experiences either from the present or the past, and I believe the best way to express myself and how I feel to the world is through my craft.

His works are globally appreciated and patronized by notable personalities in Nigeria and foreigners abroad.

Email: [email protected]

Website: damolaayegbayo.com