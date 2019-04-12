By Damiete Braide

Miller Zion Ogheneovo is unusually small in stature but that does not deter his gigantic dream of becoming a music superstar.

Popularly known as Emzo by his fans, Ogheneovo, who hails from Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State, says he came into music due to his love and passion for the art.

“It is through music that I can speak to people on a larger scale. I may not be able to preach but I can use music as a vehicle to reach the people for them to understand what life is all about,” he said.

Having decided on what he could do for people to believe in his abilities, Emzo joined the movie industry and became an actor in 2003. That year, he featured in a movie, Congo Marriage and never looked back until 2006 when he decided to embrace the microphone as a musician. However, given the opportunity, Emzo dreams of returning to Nollywood someday.

New single

Emzo has a new single on the rack. Entitled Emi O Jabo, the track preaches hope to the hopeless. It narrates the story of an individual who has various challenges but believes that no matter the situation, he will come out victorious.

“In life, whatever you do, people will criticise you. But always believe that God will see you through your challenges and you will become victorious,” Emzo posited.

Rendered in English and Yoruba, Emi O Jabo is a fusion of reggae, hip hop and dance hall. “My music is for everybody in the society irrespective of their ages. I want people to understand what music is all about. So, singing in English and Yoruba has made people to understand my music. I believe with God, all things are possible. I am sure I would become a superstar in the music industry very soon,” he said.

To Emzo, music is universal. Even those who don’t understand both languages will still find his music interesting and inspiring. “When people listen to my song, they get inspired. And when those who don’t understand both languages watch my video, they will understand the message I’m trying to pass across,” he explained.

Role models

Emzo boasts of a number of role models but his most favourite is Tuface Idibia. “I like Tuface because he has impacted on the lives of a lot of people positively through his music. Tuface understands what music is all about and that is why his songs are evergreen. But then, I believe I can do better than Tuface,” he boasts.

Love life

In spite of his smallish stature, Emzo has a fantastic love life. He has a girl friend and he is happy with her. “I love my girl friend because she believes in what I can do. She supports my musical career and prays for me to succeed. Initially, she used to complain seeing me dancing with other ladies or when performing on stage. But as time went on, she understood what it takes to be a musician. Right now, she is no longer jealous when she sees me dancing with other ladies on stage,” he said.

Journey to Spain

Music has opened doors for Emzo in places he couldn’t imagine. Some years ago, a man listened to his music, got impressed and decided to take him to Spain where he performed and thrilled the audience to no end. Aside Europe, however, the fast rising musician has also performed in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

His fans

Emzo has a cordial relationship with his fans, most especially, the women. “I respect my female fans and they also respect me. Whenever I am performing, the audience usually requests that I stay longer and this shows that they love my music. My fans should please continue to support me, they should also expect my album very soon.”