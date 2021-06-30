Obinna Okolie aka “Blinx” is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter and producer. Born on 7th of January, 1991 in Enugu, Enugu State of Nigeria. He then moved to Cape Town, South Africa to further his education as well as pursue a career in music.

Our reporter recently had a telephone chat with him about his music and plans for 2021, and here’s what he says

1) Where are you from? Blinx seems to be in a world of his own. You don’t chase clout. You are hardly involved in the usual dramas with other artists, is this your strategy?

I am from Awgu, in Enugu state Nigeria. I wouldn’t say it’s a strategy, I’m just doing me and staying in my own lane. My main concern has just been growing and bettering myself as an artist.

2) Who is Blinx?

Blinx is a unique artist who is working hard to build up his brand to become an outstanding artist and a household name in entertainment industry. I’m pretty layered as a person and artist and I’m discovering exactly who I am everyday.

3)You have come a long way in the industry with your music. You are rated as one of the artists to watch out for. How do you handle the pressure?

I try not to be pressured, so sometimes I don’t really care about what’s happening out there. I simply focus on my craft and stay in my lane. I’m just doing me. My main concern has just been mastering my craft and growing as an artist, and I feel like I do that best when I’m in my own world. Everything else is just a distraction. I try not to think too much about people’s expectations. As long as I’m making music I believe is hot and honest to who I am, then I’m satisfied and proud of myself.

4) Your debut album (EP) is dropping soon, what should your fans expect? why have you been keeping a low profile, when are you planning to release another body of work?

Well, I’m very reserved and I’m building in that direction. I give out a little piece of me and want the fans to ask for more. I think it’s a strategy in order not to bore my fans. There’s a lot of reasons but mainly just trying to find my niche creatively and figure out exactly what it is I want to share with the world musically.

5) You are about to release a new single? Do you have a title for the single? What is the inspiration behind the song and what message do you want to convey to your fans out there?

I wouldn’t want to disclose the title just yet, but it’s sending a message on how my desire in life right now is to make money and more money. it’s exciting making money, most especially when you grew up having nothing. I love that song, it’s perhaps the realest song I’ve written.

6) Looking at how far you have come and the success recorded, what comes to your mind now when you look at the rate the industry keeps churning out new artists?

There’s really a lot of good and talented artists out there, it’s kind of challenging because fans want the best of the best and like Bob Marley said “Only the fittest of the fit survive”. I just gotta put in more work. Also, I think it’s just the phase the industry’s in, I feel like the thing to do right now is quickly take advantage of an artists’ small wave or buzz and make as much money as possible and then move on to the next kid starting to get some traction. I also feel like it’s a lot to do with the type of artists on the scene today. No one really makes timeless music that connects with people on a deep relatable level, so they don’t stick around for very long.

7) Sometimes you appear as a rapper with your lyrical signature. Other times, you only sing. Which one do you find easier to do?

Rapping is more easier for me than singing, probably because I started as a rapper and now making melodies and that’s what makes my music outstanding for me. They both pose challenges at times, especially when trying to push yourself creatively. I have my limits when it comes to singing.

8) Tell us about your greatest fear as an artist and producer who has been in the game for a while?

I’ll say my greatest fear is not going through the right path as I approach the industry. I’m about to take a huge step into the industry with my music and I need guidance. So my biggest fear is not being able to keep up with the ever changing nature of the industry, especially in urban music. What’s “cool” or accepted is always changing in hip hop and so you just really have to keep your ear to the streets and observe where it’s headed next.

9) When you see some of the artists who have ruled the airwaves but are no more relevant, how do you feel?

I feel like it’s normal, only few keep that waves going for long. But I always pray I don’t fall off my height. Different artists with different sounds have different lengths of relevancy. Some expire faster than others. I think it’s a natural thing.

10) Talking about music and lyrics, people believe that sometimes you sound very arrogant in your music. Is this true are you arrogant in real life or it’s just your being confident in yourself?

Well that’s the nature of the game right. Especially if we’re talking rap. Boasting and letting it be known that “I’m the guy” is kind of what it’s about in a way. But I feel like ultimately it inspires people. That energy of being confident and successful makes people feel they can be and do the same too. So I’ll say it shows my confidence in me. I’m not arrogant in real life, I’m very straight forward and sometimes people will think I’m rude while it’s just me being open.

11) 2020 was a tough year for many artists as there were no shows and events that could help them to be in a strong financial state. Some of them lamented badly. How did you handle 2020?

Not really, 2020 was actually a very blessed year for me. I wasn’t doing a whole lot of performing yet so that didn’t really affect me the way it did other artists. I think staying creative and inspired was the challenge with everything that took place last year. Besides music is one the other things I do. I am into real estate investment and crypto so that helped through the hard times too.

12) What’s your biggest fear as an artist and what advice do you have for the upcoming artists out there?

My biggest fear is falling off and probably not translating the right impression to people in regards to who you are. I think a lot of artists are judged and misunderstood and don’t know how to just be themselves. It’s tough because there’s a lot of eyes on you. I think about it all the time. So just try as hard to be yourself and not a gimmick or an act.

13) If you are asked to, which would you choose being a producer or just a rapper/songwriter?

I love being a Rapper/Songwriter. But I also think at heart probably a producer. Ultimately I just want to be a part of making great music, whether I’m making the beat, writing lyrics, finding the best vocal takes etc. I just want to contribute to that even if I’m not the face of it. Writing and recording made me start producing, it wasn’t easy getting good producers that I could afford who will understand my direction or what exactly I wanted in a beat. I love making music, I’m into a unique sound that’ll be rare in Africa.

14) What should we expect from you this 2021?

Consistency, more projects. I aim to be more consistent in releasing music. I’ll be releasing some singles and then a promo and media tour.

15) You said you are going to release an album after your EP. When is the album dropping, do you have a working title for the album yet?

I am not ready to give out any details about the album yet. But I have a few small projects I’m excited to release this year. I plan on putting out projects all through this second half of the year.

Thank you Blinx for your time, we wish you the best with your projects this year and beyond.

