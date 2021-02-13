By Christian Agadibe

Despite the stiff competition in the movie industry, Chichi Eze has admitted that learning on the job will keep her in the business.

The actress, who in 2019 made her acting debut in ‘The Virgin,’ the same year she graduated from the film school, has gone ahead to feature in numerous other flicks.

In this interview, the Enugu State-born role interpreter talked about her racy, but interesting Nollywood journey. Enjoy it.

How did you get into movies and what was your first gig?

I started acting after I graduated from the film school, Royal Art Academy, and my first gig was a short movie in school titled, The Virgin.

What were you doing before acting?

I was in school.

What project or work would you consider as most challenging and why?

All my projects come with different challenges, so I can’t really say this particular one is more challenging to me, because they all come with different experiences.

Tell us what you like about the character you played in your most challenging movie?

Like I said, all my characters are challenging because that’s not me, I just had to become the character.

What major lessons have you learned as an actor?

My major lesson is learning from my senior colleagues, because working with them makes me better.

What should your fans look forward to, in terms of new project from you?

My fans should look out for Chichi Eze because I’m coming to take over (the industry) by the grace of God. In anything I do, I put God first. I have so many projects coming up and I can’t wait for my fans to see them.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on my businesses. I have a skincare line and a parfait business for now.

Aside what we see on the screen; who is Chichi Eze?

I am just a loving person who doesn’t like problems. I am an introvert, I love to have friends around; I love to drink, but not much. I love to do anything if it is something that will make me happy, and most importantly I don’t joke with my family.

What makes one a good actor?

Every actor has different ways of delivering his or her character. So, I think what makes one a better actor is understanding the character, the expression, and the way you deliver your lines etc.

How was your growing up?

My growing up was not an easy one at all. I could remember the struggle, but God has been faithful. I don’t want to go into details because I might start crying.

What quality or sexy part of yours earned you your first movie role?

I earned my first movie role because I auditioned for it, and I guess maybe because of my looks and complexion.

Which of the movies gave you the big break?

I believe all my movies gave me the break.

What sexy endowment do you flaunt to prove you’re attractive?

Everything about me is sexy and attractive, because I believe God created me special.

Most men can hardly get their eyes off you. How do you cope considering the fact that some of them would want to get down with you?

All I know is that I cope very well. If you want to get down with me is none of my business. You can only imagine it, but it won’t happen, unless I want it to happen. That is it.

What’s the craziest thing a male fan has done to you?

The craziest thing is coming to my Instagram DM and sending me nude pictures. I always see things like that. But I see it as crazy and irritating.

The industry is highly competitive; how do you intend breaking into the A-list?

By giving in my best and learning everyday to make me better. With God by my side, I believe I will get to that level in my career.

Marriages, especially in Nollywood keeps breaking up. As a soon-to-be married actress, what is your stand on divorce?

I believe my own will be different because when I get married, I will make sure there is a balance between my family and my career. I believe anyone I’m settling down with will support and understand that, this is what his wife loves to do. And for divorce, it is a no for me because I don’t intend to do that.

Is marriage still far or near for you?

God’s plan is the best.

Have you ever said no to marriage proposal; if so, tell us why?

Yes, that’s because I wasn’t ready at the time. I was still enjoying my life.

How would you safeguard your marriage?

To safeguard my marriage is by understanding my partner, and establishing clear boundaries. I don’t intend to put up my family business on social media. And as a Christian, my family will dwell with the Lord forever.

Are there actors you look up to?

I look up to top actors like Viola Davis, Genevieve Nnaji, Cameron Daiz, Nse Ikpe-Etim and many others.

What does sex mean to you?

Sex is a deeper form of love and connection. Sex is actually deep, and to get good orgasm, you need to connect with the person.

If you were to date anybody in the industry, who would that be?

Nobody…

There are lots of women who cannot get their eyes off a sexy lady like you; do you also have women that toast you?

No, not really…

Are you in a relationship?

My personal life is private to me.

Who is the lucky man in your life?

Like I said, my personal life is private.

What are the qualities you desire in a man?

My man must be presentable. He must have a fine body, cute smile, taller than me, know how to pamper me and how to do things that will make me happy no matter how little it will be. My man must love me and be proud of me every time. My man should always treat me like a queen that I am. My man should be healthy down there… and should be able to satisfy me in bed. Lastly, he should be clean and God fearing.

How do you handle sexual urge especially now that you’re not in any relationship?

I never said I’m not in a relationship.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

The day a roasted corn fell out from my bag at the airport.