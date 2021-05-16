By Damilola Fatunmise

Beautiful and soft-spoken Olayinka Ajala is an actress with a difference.

Aside the fact that she interprets her roles in a unique manner, Yinka equally is attracted to men in a way different from others.

In this interview, she opened up on how she came into the movie industry, her type of men, as well as her good and bad moments. Enjoy it.

Tell us about your growing up?

I grew up in Oyo State, but relocated to Lagos when I got a job.

How did you come into movies?

I came into the industry as a makeup artiste because I am a stylist. I discovered my talent for acting as soon as I had the opportunity to be behind the camera.

To what extent can you go for acting?

I love acting so much to the extent that I can’t drop it for anything.

Who is your role model in the movie industry?

I have a couple of people I enjoy their craft, but Funke Akindele-Bello is my number one role model. I love the way she interprets every role; it’s like she’s telling the story of her life.

How many movies have you featured in?

I have featured in close to a hundred movies, including Aami, Aramada, Jadesola, as well as my own productions.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I am an entrepreneur; I do a lot of businesses… I mean legit businesses.

What’s your turn on in men?

I love good smell. So, the first thing that attracts me to a man is the sweet smell of his cologne, and his nice shoes.

Are you in a serious relationship at the moment?

No, I am not.

Why? You are such a beautiful lady. Are guys not seeing what I am seeing?

I guess they are not…

How romantic can you be with your man?

Let’s leave that for my man to tell. You know, I can’t be praising myself, but I know he’s going to be a lucky man.

Are your parents in support of your acting career?

Yes, my mum is in support. My dad is late, so I don’t know if he would have supported my acting career if he were alive.

What’s your worst and happiest day ever?

The day I lost my father was my worst day ever. Till date, I still feel very sad, but who am I to question God? However, my happiest day was when I got my first job after graduation and started making my own money.

What project are you working on at the moment?

Odunlade Adekola and I are working on a project, but it’s not ready for public disclosure yet. It promises to be a fantastic production.

What advice do you have for someone who wants to be an actor like you?

Movie making is my passion. So, if you have something that you are passionate about, study more about it and follow that passion.