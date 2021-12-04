By Vivian Onyebukwa

Gospel artiste, Deborah Ajayi, is an upwardly mobile gospel singer who loves to worship and wishes that the world become worshippers of the most high God.

According to her, the most important thing in life is the worship of the most high God. “I personally regard the worship of the Most High above all anything else. My mission is to reach out to the world through worship creating an army of worshipers who will worship God in spirit and in truth.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Ajayi has had the honour of ministering at conferences, Christian gatherings and concerts which has earned her very promising fame. Her awe inspiring and soul lifting famous single, titled “Oyinmomo”, literarily translated in English to mean ‘sweet as honey’, has attracted testimonies from far and wide among fans.

She is a proud winner of “Next Rated Afro/Traditional Gospel Artist Award” at the Xclusive Gospel Awards edition of 2016.

The Abeokuta, Ogun State-born-gospel artiste is an inspiring worshiper, and her songs are known to create an atmosphere of God’s presence. Not only does she makes awesome gospel music, her lyrics which are rich in God’s word and revelation are nothing short of compelling.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .