UK-based Nollywood actress-cum-producer, Timmy K. MacNicol is full of regrets. According to the single mother of one, some certain decisions she took at a young age have come back to haunt her.

Born into a polygamous family and orphaned at nine, Timmy K was adopted by the Hanson family from Ghana. Now in the UK, divorced and depressed, Timmy K admitted that though she has regrets, she plans to make amends.

The thespian recalled: “Some day, I will reach out to people like me. I want to reach out to ladies who go into prostitution because they are orphans. I’ll reach out to people who steal because they are orphaned.

“My story is a bitter one. I pray God keeps me alive to talk about it so I can inspire and warn others too. From the age of nine till now, I have been struggling. I want my voice to be heard. I want to tell my story to everyone out there.

“My marriage became abusive for years. I also went into depression and was rushed to the hospital. Now, I don’t think I want to give marriage another chance, because my marriage experience is very bitter. I have been abused but I kept enduring. I want to move on with my career but you never can tell; I might fall in love. And if I would eventually get married again, it would be to a man within my age bracket, not an old man like I did before. I married a grandfather. Now, I will not marry an old man because of money. I was an orphan and I fell for an old man because of his wealth and affluence.”