Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police Mr Undie Adie has said that his men manning the borders across the state need Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Commissioner Adie, who spoke in Akure while distributing over 2,000 face masks to policemen across the state, warned against abuse of citizens in an attempt to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ondo police chief vowed to deal with police officers caught compromising the Federal Government’s directives on the ban on interstate movement.

The commissioner said reports from citizens in border communities on the activities of policemen at the borders were becoming worrisome.

Addressing Divisional Police Officers whose stations are located in border communities assigned to ensure strict compliance with the federal directive, the commissioner reminded the officers that only workers on essential duties such as medical personnel, journalists and others are exempt from the restrictions.

He said it was wrong for the police to be fingered as being responsible for continued interstate movement.

‘I want to also appeal to the citizens. As they are giving out palliatives, they should not think that police personnel don’t need palliatives, especially the PPE, face mask, hand gloves and sanitiser,’ he stated.