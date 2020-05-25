Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has said his men manning the borders across the state need Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

Adie, who spoke in Akure while distributing over 2,000 face masks to policemen across the state, warned against abuse of citizens in an attempt to enforce COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner vowed to deal with any police officers caught compromising the Federal Government directives on interstate movement ban.

Adie said the reports from citizens on activities of policemen at the borders were becoming worrisome.

Addressing divisional police officers, whose stations are located in border communities, the commissioner reminded the police officers that only workers on essential duties such as medical personnel and journalists are exempted.

He said it was wrong for the police to be fingered as being responsible for continued interstate movement.

“I want to also appeal to the citizens as they are giving out palliatives, they should not think that police personnel don’t need palliatives, especially the PPE, face mask, hand gloves and sanitizer,” he said.