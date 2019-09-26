Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon has said APC is desirous to take Bayelsa to an enviable level of development. In this interview, he speaks on various issues including his governorship ambition..

Why do you want to be governor of Bayelsa State?

Bayelsa State along with a few states are undergoing tremendous crisis of leadership. Bayelsa State is also undergoing great socio-economic and political crisis at this stage, faced with the challenges of total power failure, neglected economic activities and it is one that requires able and dedicated leadership; persons who would provide these amenities to our state. I have the requisite qualities, experience, exposure, discipline and the depth of commitment to provide the required leadership to Bayelsa people.

Since you are familiar with the problems, what then would be your priorities?

The problems of Bayelsa are legion. But I would say our condition currently is that of unacceptable disunity, and abject poverty. I believe that most of our problems in Bayelsa are man-made and natural. I have gone round the length and breadth of the state due to the nature of my business. I will assure you that each local government has its own peculiar problem. I have had discussions with various people, community leaders, experts, market women, students and workers. I have been able to work out a programme plan that will alleviate the suffering of the people. First and foremost, we must tackle the question of disunity, distrust, and division. These are internal and they must be solved first. I will make a priority by involving every segment of the society. The issue of poverty must be addressed. That is the root cause of mutual distrust and disunity. Unemployment will be addressed. We would encourage new private investors and encourage existing ones to diversify. In Bayelsa State, people have abandoned the entrepreneur spirit. We will change all that with more investment, more jobs, and more opportunities. We must also provide link roads and riverine transportation facilities. The rehabilitation of farmers, fishermen and the peasantry, whose occupations are almost becoming extinct, will be granted soft loans to kickstart our rural infrastructure, basic health facilities and opportunities for small scale industries in the rural areas. There will be new initiative on industrialization and investment policy that will inspire the people of Bayelsa State. We would ensure that our people are fully involved in the oil & gas, Petro Chemical and other ancillary industries. There will be realistic welfare programme to help the disabled, the unemployed, the aged and the children. Since over 60percent of the nation’s revenue comes from Bayelsa State and with the considerable ecological damages arising for oil explorations, with the difficult terrain, over 50 percent of 50,000 square kilometers falls within the Niger Delta Basin. We would ensure the Federal Government and the oil companies are fully involved in these areas. We are going to be very serious in this regard. I believe every difficult situation present an opportunity for initiatives; my mission will be to articulate the yearnings of our people and provide a purposeful, accountable and responsible leadership for Bayelsa State.

You have talked about the problems, the rich endowment of the state and the challenges, how are you going to convince the Federal Government and oil companies to get involved?

The problems obviously are beyond the scope of a state government. First and foremost, we will try to improve on the image of the state in the eyes of the Federal Government and fellow compatriots. We must be seen as members of a united Nigerian society in all our thinking and ways. This will definitely bring the Federal Government and other interested partners for our most desired development in Bayelsa State.

From your background, it doesn’t seem you are used to poverty, how would solve the poverty question?

Everybody in Bayelsa State confronts poverty on the widest scale every day. I grew up in this environment. Growing up as a schoolboy at St. Gabriel State School Olugbobiri, I walked to school bare footed, and attended Community Secondary School Olugbobiri. I went to Port Harcourt and attended Rivers State College of Education when it was affiliated to University of Ibadan. My commitment to the poor is one that comes from direct exposure to poverty and harsh terrain. It will be impossible to talk of a Bayelsa man or woman who has not experienced poverty or hardship. Go to the various communities, you will see the problems, I know this state first hand, I have gone everywhere and I grew up here, my parents grew here. The question of not experiencing poverty is not true at all.

How do you intend to curb the alarming rate of insecurity in Bayelsa State?

First and foremost, security is everybody’s problem; everybody must show concern. I believe that most security problems arise from unemployment, poverty and illiteracy; we shall formulate a security architecture that will embrace all traditional rulers, Community leaders, Political leaders, young and old from individual communities and local governments, combined with the support of our conventional security operatives; we will have our desired security problem solved. You should know that one of my main business concerns in the oil & gas sector is to provide security and surveillance for the protection of oil & gas facilities which by the grace of God I have tremendous Knowledge. We will bring various experiences and expertise to bear to ensure adequate security; peace and love must reign in Bayelsa State where everybody will have equal opportunity and prosperity.

What would you say about fears that you lack political experience to provide visionary and productive leadership for the state?

Life itsself is a political experience. I have however had political experience more than most of the so -called political gladiators. I started as a community youth president, contested councillorship; I was appointed chairman in local government council development areas. By dint of hard work and God’s blessing, I have excelled in the oil & gas business. By the grace of God, I am the highest private employer of labour in Bayelsa State across all the local government areas. I have interacted with best economic giants in the world relating to oil & gas politics and lastly, I have worked with all renowned political leaders in Bayelsa State closely, namely my leader, former governor Timipre Sylva now Petroleum Minister, first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, Late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha; Late Senator David Brigidi, Chief Francis Doukpola, and many others.