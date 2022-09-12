From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has said his mission of being in the race is to fix Abia.

Kalu stated this, at the weekend, in Arochukwu, during the kick-off of his state-wide verification tour in Abia North.

The APP governorship candidate, while restating that his party is on a mission to fix Abia State, disclosed his government house experience as Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, will enable him to hit the ground running immediately, if elected as governor.

He pleaded with the party faithful to become fishers of men to realise the dream of fixing Abia.

“APP is the gathering of brethren that is coming to fix Abia. But for that to happen, you people have to be fishers of men. So, go to your respective wards and spread the good news; bring out your people for me to speak to them personally when I come on ward tour.

“Others will have a learning curve in the government house, but I am the only one that will hit the ground running right from the next day of our swearing-in.”

The APP’s candidate for Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency, Arua Arunsi, said the abysmal failure of the ruling party, the PDP, has made the mission of the APP in taking over Abia State easier.

Arunsi, who is also a former speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, expressed his confidence that the youthfulness of Kalu, his experience, and economic sagacity are the prerequisites needed to fix Abia.

Kalu, who arrived Arochukwu in company with APP’s Deputy State Chairman, Chukwu Ndem Chukwu; APP’s candidate for Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency, Arunsi; APP’s candidate for Arochukwu sate constituency; and others, were received by executive members of APP, Reality Organisation, and OUK Movement for a brief town hall meeting.