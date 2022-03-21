From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Faduri Josheph, has urged Nigerians to support his ambition to enable him rescue the nation from the bondage of career political leaders.

He said Nigerians must join hands with him to send old people parking from political space and return the government to the youths.

Speaking at a meeting in Osogbo, on Monday, the 45-year-old man promised to put the best of experts together, both home and abroad, and address the problem of epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

“We will look into resolving it phase by phase first in the first year to achieve a 12hr daily stable power then gradually move to 24hr power supply to all Nigerians and we will lighting up all major highway roads in the country.

“We will create a world standard hospital in each State and the federal capital at low income affordable rate for all Nigerians and discourage people from traveling abroad for medical treatment.

“Healthcare will be free for all children and senior citizens from 62years old and widows. No Nigerian would be turned back from hospital when they need medical treatment. Medical personnels will get international standard training to compete with the rest of the world.”

The Osun East Senatorial Chairman, Apostle Peter Blessed, said the d youth should be supported to paddle the affairs of Nigeria at this “comatose stage.”

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, eulogized Faduri for the courage he has to challenge the status quo in the country and promised to work with him being a son of the soil.