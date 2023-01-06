By Tosin Ajirire

A man of many parts, Ademide Ogunbanjo is an internationally acclaimed deejay, OAP, musician and producer.

Popularly known as DJ D’Mo, Ogunbanjo is equally a music consultant and CEO of Overground Media, as well as president of Kingdom DJs of Nigeria.

DJ D’Mo, whose musical influences include Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett and R. Kelly, has shared the stage with the biggest and best gospel artistes around the world. Indeed, his highly rated Tehilah Top 10 is a favourite radio programme amongst gospel singers in Nigeria.

In this rare interview, the multiple award-winning DJ D’Mo opened up on his musical odyssey, from way back in the day to his present moment of fame and fortune. Please enjoy it.

Could you tell us briefly about yourself?

I’m the last born of three children. I studied Electrical Engineering at University of Ilorin and also Computer Science at Post Graduate level at Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta. I’ve being actively involved in music for about 21 years. I started digital music production since I was 18, and I started playing musical instruments at the age of 19. I accepted Christ into my life after listening to a song by Kirk Franklin in 1999. It has been very tough being the only professional musician in a nuclear and extended family of white-collar professionals that I come from. But I remained focused and resilient, and today they are all proud of me (at least that’s what I perceive). I am a professional DJ and currently the president of Kingdom DJs of Nigeria.

How did you become a deejay?

Being a DJ for me was a call from God to make gospel music popular. God gave me a burden to take all forms and genres of gospel music beyond the very limited social media (at that time) to the mainstream media. Indigenous urban/Afro gospel music was still very new and not really accepted by all and sundry, so I had to do something with my rich library of Nigerian Christian music that was good and qualitative enough to be heard globally. Then I became a gospel DJ and On-Air Personality as well.

What are your feelings about being a deejay and what do you think is the society’s perspective of the profession?

I feel very privileged being a DJ because music is a mood changer, and a DJ is the one with the keys to unlock the right mood in every event. The wisdom to play the right music at the right time is what makes the difference and sets you apart as a good DJ. The society doesn’t really relate with deejaying as a profession, and the effect of this is that deejays are not often well paid for services rendered. But progressively, some DJs are now getting high profile endorsements and top brand ambassadorial deals, which means that the social status of the Nigerian DJ would soon be attractive enough and people will find value in good DJ brands, and will be willing to pay for it.

Who are your major influences both locally and internationally?

As an artiste, Kirk Franklin and Tye Tribett have seriously influenced my music and me. Locally, Sammie Okposo and Rooftop MCs influenced my music from back in the day.

You’re a DJ, On-Air-Personality, musician and producer, how do you combine all these without one interrupting the other?

It’s not so difficult because they all are related in a way just like the chain of production of any commodity, from the creation stage (music production and vocals) to the value addition stage (presenting/promoting on radio and deejaying).

This reminds me of the interrelated four elements of the hip-hop culture: (deejaying, MCing, breakdancing, graffiting). So, these four expressions of music will intersect each other from time to time. The more expressions you learn, the better the edge.

As an artiste, what has been your most memorable moment home and abroad?

Spending time with Tye Tribett at a private mentoring group in Abuja, Nigeria remains one of my most memorable moments. Also, hosting a virtual praise party at a church in Dubai during the lockdown. I was shocked that they knew the songs and totally enjoyed the party from start to finish. Other memorable moments include performing on the same stage with the biggest A-list gospel artistes in Nigeria.

What are the best and worst things about your job? Have you ever been embarrassed on stage or on radio?

Yes o… the best thing about the job of a DJ is that, you can know from the reaction of your audience if you are doing a good job or not. Your script is being marked by the audience right there and then… and if anything goes wrong with the music, a bad and irreversible impression is formed immediately. For instance, at a wedding in my earlier days as a DJ, a guy tripped over my power cable and the music stopped while the couple was dancing. That was one of the most embarrassing moments of my life. It took me like four minutes to get back on track. I have since learnt from that experience.

If you weren’t in entertainment, what job would you be doing?

I will definitely be an engineer. I practiced electrical engineering for a while before I finally gave in to my most dominant passion: music.

As a popular DJ, how do you handle pressures from women?

Women often come around my duty post at events to check me out under the pretense of requesting for a song. But as a man of God, I see Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary and nothing else (laughter). But seriously, you will only be pressured if you give the access. I’ve always cautioned myself from over-familiar and unsolicited interactions with women in the line of duty, and even at ease.

How does someone get started as a DJ and what advice would you give new DJs just starting out?

The first step of being a successful DJ is your love for music. If your love for music is not 100 percent, take it up to at least 90 percent. That love for music and sharing music will be the driving force that keeps you sharing even when you are not being paid to do so. For a DJ just starting out, your music library has to be very rich and well organized. You must have a track record of providing music whenever and wherever it is needed. These qualities will guarantee a solid foundation as a good DJ and also ensure predictable progress along the stages of growth and development.

What are some of the biggest mistakes new deejays make?

There is a difference between having music and knowing music. You can give what you have and still be fine but when you know what you have, you can manipulate music and that will always give you an edge. If you don’t enjoy music on your own all by yourself, you may struggle with making other people enjoy it. New DJs have music quite alright; but they may not be skilled in the art of music (like painting music on a canvas), which comes from a place of music manipulation and analysis. Also, basic DJing skills are very important like transitioning, beat matching, scratching, phrasing, and eqing.

Tell us about the gospel concerts you’ve featured in both in Nigeria and overseas.

Internationally, I have several times featured in Gospel DJs Worldwide Hub Party – a virtual event that parades the best gospel DJs around the world. I have featured in a beach party in-person at Labadi Beach Accra, Ghana. Also, I’ve featured in Hi-Impact Praise Blast, one of the biggest gospel concerts in Nigeria. I’ve equally featured at Make Music Lagos Annual Concert and lectured up and coming as well as intending DJs during the World Music Day season.

Your Tehilah Top 10 radio programme is highly rated as a major influence in the gospel music industry. Tell us about it.

#TehilahTop10 is compiled from a place of vast experience and true passion for gospel music. The chart is updated weekly and profiles Nigeria’s biggest tabloid hits. #TehilahTop10 is aired live on radio (Mainland FM 98.3 Lagos) every Sunday morning. It enjoyed lots of social media presence, making it one of the most recognised indigenous gospel charts in Nigeria. Plans are in place to air it on TV very soon.

You’re currently working on a music project that will see you collaborate with international producers, as well as feature up and coming artistes in Nigeria. Could you shed more light on this, including your plans for the New Year?

I’m working on an EP that features a couple of international and Nigerian artistes. For the production, I’m working with T-Babz, T-Durst, Phillipage and a few others. I am also working on one of my live sessions with some of the most seasoned musicians. 2023 is a very promising year for the gospel music industry, and I am in a position to midwife lots of projects as they come up.

Tell us about the awards you’ve won so far.

I’ve won some awards including Ray Signature Awards’ Best DJ of the Year 2022, Best Gospel DJ by AGMA 2022, Gospel Male DJ of the Year by Kingdom Minded Influencers Awards 2022, and various plaques and certificates of recognition, including Make Music Lagos 2021 in appreciation of my contributions towards the success and celebration of World Music Day.