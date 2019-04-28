Damilola Fatunmise

Success Asibor is one actress to reckon with in Nollywood. Having featured in over 25 movies and produced some, she has made herself relevant in both the English and Yoruba sectors of the industry.

Single and ready to mingle, Asibor traces her career trajectory and recalls her most painful heartbreaking experience.

When and how did you come into Nollywood?

I came into Nollywood in 2013 with the help of my elder sister, Constance Asibor. She was the one that took me out for auditions where I met the likes of Chico and Zeb Ejiro, Tarilla Thompson and others. That was how my career started.

Can you share with us your first experience in front of the camera?

My first experience in front of the camera was mixed feelings for me. I was nervous and at the same time very happy because I had always dreamt of being on screen. It was like a dream come true for me. However, it was challenging combining school with acting then.

How many movies have you featured in?

I have featured in lots of movies including Cindy’s Dilemma, When Dreams Fall Apart, Shattered Dreams, Maid on Mission, The Monitor, The Greek and Ika-Ana, a Yoruba movie produced by me and directed by Lanre Afod.

Can you recall your most challenging role ever?

Almost all my roles are challenging. All roles are challenging, it only has to do with how you interpret the character. But then, Cindy’s Dilemma was challenging for me because it was the first movie I produced. It wasn’t easy for me to ensure certain necessary gadgets were available, and at the same time ensuring I interpreted my character well.

Tell us about your growing up.

I am from Esan Uromi, Edo State. I grew up in a wonderful, loving, strict and disciplined family. I am the second child of a family of six. My parents and siblings are so wonderful. My parents gave us all their support while growing up. They made sure we didn’t lack anything, and till date, my parents still support us. I have BSc in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State and MSc in Political Science from University of Lagos. I love travelling, cooking, and writing. My favourite food is pounded yam with black soup.

What project are you working on at the moment?

I am currently working on a series produced by Abiodun Jimoh, which is coming out very soon.

Are you married or still single?

I am single, searching and ready to mingle (Laughs).

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done?

Craziest thing I have ever done? I don’t go overboard in anything I do, I do things moderately.

Have you ever been sexually harassed by some producers or colleagues?

I have heard people say that producers or directors sexually harassed them, but in my case, I haven’t experienced such ever since I started acting.

How romantic can you be with your lover?

I can be very romantic. I am passionate about romance and my lover must be romantic as well.

Are you a possessive lover?

No, I am not a possessive lover. Love comes with trust. When I love you, I trust you completely. If my man does otherwise and proves he is not worthy of my trust, then I let go.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Yes, I have been heartbroken. My most painful experience was in July 2018, which I am still trying to get over. The experience hurt me to my marrows.

Can you say love is fair to women in this part of the world?

Yes, love is fair to some women but not all women. It hurts when you give your heart and love to a man and he ends up making mockery of it. It will definitely affect you emotionally and psychologically. When she finds someone else, the fear of being heartbroken sets in again. Well, there are strong ladies out there who easily forget the past and move on.

What part of your body do you find most attractive?

I love my body, I love the whole me. The most attractive part of my body is the brain and inner mind.

What turns you off in a man?

Pride, too much talk, and lies.

Can you marry an actor?

One can find love anywhere. Regardless of the nature of his job, as long as he is kindhearted and God fearing, I can marry him.