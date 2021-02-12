Nollywood actress, Nazareth Jesse has sent a strong warning to ladies who are eagerly anticipating Valentine’s Day to lose their virginity or have casual sex with their partners to think twice.

The movie star, who recently emerged the first female Mayor of Actors Guild of Nigeria (Abuja chapter), told Inside Nollywood: “Virginity is a wedding present to your husband and not a Valentine’s Day gift to boyfriends; don’t enter your matrimonial home perforated. Don’t make the mistake I made; I thought Val was a sign of love and commitment forever.

“To the young girls, I will like them to know that love is not all about sex, don’t be deceived by gifts and sugar-coated tongues. This happens everyday; men deceiving young girls with fake love. The person that loves you will not demand sex on Valentine’s Day; get to know him and his plans for you before taking any step further.”

Recalling her most painful heartbreak, Ms. Jesse revealed how she found out her boyfriend, who she loved dearly, was already married.

She explains further, “I have suffered several heartbreaks. The worse was when I discovered the person I loved was already married. I got to know when I saw the text message on his phone, and it all ended just like that because of a lie. But I have not given up on love. It is new everyday, especially when I remember God’s word; they are new every morning.”