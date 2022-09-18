From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Brown Chimezie

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, said his mother, Evangelist Bosede Akeredolu, chose the right time to die.

He made the disclosure when he played host to a delegation of the enlarged Ondo State cabinet led by the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to his mother’s house, Orogun, Ibadan.

Akeredolu while addressing the delegation said: “If I had died before her, forget it. I won’t see anybody here. Nobody would come. Also, if she had to wait till 2026, most of you won’t be here. It is life and that is how life is. So, my mom chose the right time to go. And that is why I am seeing so many of you. So, many people have come here. She has chosen a very good time to go.”

This is even as the Chairman, Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, Barrister Banji Alabi, commiserated with Governor Akeredolu over the death of his mother, Lady Evang. Grace Akeredolu.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun, Alabi said the news of the death of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu came to institution’s management as a shock, describing the late nonagenarian as a loving, dutiful and a prayerful mother who was loved by his children and family members.

He, therefore, enjoined Governor Akeredolu to take solace in the fact that the matriarch lived a fulfilled and eventful life.

His words: “Mama came, saw and conquered. She left worthy children, great and grandchildren behind, therefore, her exit, though painful, should rather be celebrated. Adieu as you rest in the blossom of your creator.

“The matriarch of the Akeredolu dynasty in Owo died on Thursday in her sleep at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State at the age of 90.