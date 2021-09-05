From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The second son of the late Premier of Eastern region, Dr. Michael Okpara, Chief Uzodinma Okpara, has clarified that her mother, Lady Adanma Okpara, died at the age of 99.

The media have been awash with reports that Lady Okpara whose demise was announced penultimate Sunday died at the age of 97.

Speaking yesterday at his country home Umuegwu, Okpala Afuguri in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, when the Oparaukwu Ibeku, Prince Benjamin Apugo, paid him a condolence visit, Okpara said the clarification become necessary to put the record straight.

He blamed the social media for not only coming up with his mother’s wrong age, but also hurriedly announcing the death of their matriarch without waiting for the family to make her demise public.

Okpara said her mother’s death ordinarily called for celebration, but that he was mourning her because of the bond they had.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.