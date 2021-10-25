Ms Christina Jacob told a Makurdi Upper Area Court that her mother-in-law asked her to poison her step-children.

Testifying in a divorce petition, Jacob said that her marriage with Mr Linus Obeya, has broken down irretrievably.

She also prayed the court for custody of their two children.

”I met Obeya sometime in 2010 in Lagos. I got pregnant in 2013 but my husband contracted out the marriage introductions since in Igela tradition, pregnant women can not be married off.

”I endured untold hardship, suffering and starvation while in the marriage both from my mother-in-law and my husband.

“I later discovered that he has four children from different women. When I confronted him he said I should go to hell.

“However, my mother-in-law told me that if I was not ready to stay with her son and his children I should poison them.

Jacob further prayed the court to help her recover her plates, a big generator, chairs, bed, and N150, 000, being money she loaned her husband.

She also asked the court to order the ex husband to continue paying the children school fees and money for upkeep.

In his defence, Obeya, who accepted the request for divorce, urged the court to grant him custody of his children.

”My wife hid the fact that she was a divorcee until she got pregnant in 2013.

“I cook and do everything for her. She threatened to poison me on several occasions.

“Yes, I have four children from three women. I lost one of the children in 2018. All these children have never stayed with us,” he said.

He insisted that Jacob never loaned him a dine.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for judgment. (NAN)

