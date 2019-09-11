Tammy Abraham has revealed his mother was brought to tears after recent racial abuse was directed at him on social media.

After having his penalty saved in the Super Cup last month against Liverpool, Abraham was quickly subject to racially fueled attacks online. While the 21-year-old did his best to ignore the abuse, he said his mother has struggled seeing him subjected to such treatment.

“I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears,” Abraham told CNN.

“You know, she’s just thinking: ‘Why him? Why him?’ It’s obviously not nice to hear, especially seeing your son getting abused.

“For me, I’m always a strong character, it doesn’t affect me as much. But saying that it could affect people who don’t have my personality. It was a challenging moment for me, I went through a lot of emotions.”

Racist abuse on social media has become a prominent issue this season with Manchester United duo, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, also victims.

Abraham, who has gone on to score four goals for Chelsea this season, is shocked to see racism still so visible.

“I thought it was long gone,” he said. “Of course, you’re always going to get it now and then in certain countries, but no, I didn’t think it would be an issue in our day and age.”

Having been criticised for his performance in the Super Cup final, Abraham has since shined in the league and revealed the support of his teammates and manager has been crucial in allowing him to silence his critics.

“I had a lot of abuse, but Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder, lifted me up,” Abraham said.