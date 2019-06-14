To some married women, mothers-in-law are necessary evils to contend with in marriage. But then, not all mothers-in-law are bad. While some are terrible, others are like real mothers, showering love and affection on their daughters-in-law.

Highlighting and correcting this erroneous trend is a new movie, Mothers and Daughters In-Law, which premiered to a select audience recently at The Palms Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. The film, which reveals different women with different scenarios and how each of them finds a way around the hurdles, is now showing at designated cinemas across the nation.

Writer and director, Kehinde Olorunyomi, said she was inspired to write the play about five years ago when her marriage was still very young, and despite the fact that she’s blessed with a unique mother-in-law.

Hear her: “I never had problems with my mother-in-law. But having heard the stories from women who had challenges with their mothers-in-law and how some of these problems crashed their homes, I decided to come up with a movie, that would to a certain degree, correct these problems – a play that depicts the importance of patience and how it can abate certain issues and make the relationship between mothers and daughters-in-law better.

“As a creative person, I decided to add my idea after gathering the stories from other women. So, it is about being creative and imagining that there are such characters all around.”

According to Olorunyomi, the message she’s trying to pass with the film is for both parties to give each other a chance and space for peace to reign. “Basically, the message is for both parties to give each other a chance and space for peace to reign. Everyone is not the same, so don’t expect the other person to be you, hence the need for patience and tolerance, with the understanding that the other woman’s background is different from yours,” she concluded.