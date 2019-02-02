Christy Anyanwu

Peace Anyiam Osigwe is the brain behind the phenomenally successful Africa Movie Academy Awards, which is held annually to honour professionals in the African film industry, whose works are adjudged excellent. The prestigious AMA Awards event is one of the most important event on the African film calendar. In this interview Anyiam-Osuigwe talks about the relationship between her and her mother.

Can you tell us about your mum?

My mother, Chief (Mrs.) Dorothy Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe, was a professional school teacher before joining her husband in business. She studied journalism and was deeply influenced by her husband’s philosophy of a holistic approach to human existence and development and his devotion to the quest for truth. She is an avid writer and a regular contributor to national magazines.

At present, she is co-authoring a biography of her late husband. She is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Anyiam-Osigwe Group. She has over 30 years experience in international trade. My mother is the President of the Nkwerre Area Chamber of Commerce and has pioneered several poverty alleviation programmes, self-help projects and career/life counseling services. She is the Chairman of ACS West Africa Ltd- A Honeywell International USA Joint Venture Company.

She is the President of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation. She holds three traditional titles, namely, Ogarambadiugwu I of Nkwerre, Lolo Chinyere Ugoh I and Yeye Aladewura of Lagos.

She holds the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), which was conferred on her by the Government of Nigeria under the leadership of His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR. She has been blessed with nine children, seven of who are still alive and has about 40 grandchildren.

What are some of the things that you share in common with your mum?

The only thing that I think I share in common with her is her value system. She also likes cooking and making sure that the surroundings are clean and one is working hard. I think I learnt all that from her. She won’t agree that she is a workaholic, but she is.

My mum is a lady. She is a perfect lady; she likes make-up, doing her hair. Those are the things that I don’t really care about. .My mom was the one that wanted me to be girly but I don’t think that I can be the girly, girly type.

She is still alive. She is 85 and still working. Growing up, my and I had acaf-and-dog relationship, because I was closer to my father. When I lost my father, she was like ‘now, you are my friend.’ She actually made me study law, just to please her. I was actually doing film and she came to London and asked me study Law.

Where is your mum now?

My mum is in Lagos. She’s still very much in charge of the Emmanuel Onyechere Anyiam-Osigwe Clan.

How often do you talk to her?

I talk to my mum daily; she calls her children and her brothers and sisters every morning when she gets up to check up on us. She lives with her sons and daughters-in-law and her grandchildren.

How would you describe your mum, a soft spoken person or a disciplinarian?

Mummy is both. She speaks to you quietly with love but if you don’t listen she becomes the disciplinarian. As an ex-teacher, she is a tough cookie till today.

How did she feel about your choice of career?

I studied Law based on her instructions but I refused to practice. I’m stubborn and I did not practice Law.

What advice did she give you that you still uphold?

She said I trust no one but the God of the universe. I should work hard and be happy. She advised that I should try to forgive everyone that hurts me regardless. Finally she said that love and gratitude are the keys to a fulfilling life.

What’s her favorite music?

Mummy likes dancing, she liked IK Dairo, Marim Makeba, Ebenezar Obey and Oriental brothers. She also likes classical music.

What about her favorite accessory?

Her favorite accessory has to be her Rosary just like her mother.

What is her favorite food?

Sea food especially prawn and grilled fish.

If there is anything like re-incarnation would you still want her as your mom?

I would always love Dorothy as my mother. She loves us all with all our flaws and forgives easily. Mum can give up any material thing to make sure you are okay, she is not attached to material things.

What makes her different from other mums?

My mum’s great attention to detail makes her special. She takes time to care about the people around her and her children.