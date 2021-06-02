My music fetches souls to Christ from the streets, says Testimony

Gospel Minister Salau Aliu Olayiwola, popularly known as ‘Testimony Mr Jaga’ has declared that his music is tailored towards fetching lost souls, especially, lost Youths from the streets and making greatness out of their lifes.

Testimony, who himself was on the streets before he was fetched by the Holy Spirit when he gave his life to Christ, had had a blossoming career as a secular artiste. As Providence would have it, he found Christ when the winds of life blew roughly against his way.

According to his media aide, Sagemedia, before he crossed to gospel singing, the artiste was a rising secular star creating music and collaborating with some of the industry’s hottest artistes. It took some time for the musician to make it into the world of gospel, but when Testimony stumbled into church music, it changed his life forever.

Testimony revealed that he prayed fervently to Almighty God to see him through. Fortunately, for him, his prayers were answered as the Lord showed him the way to Christ Embassy, the church of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

According to the young artiste, Pastor Chris welcomed him and was amazed at his potentials in creating music. Pastor Oyakhilome believed in him, nurtured him and gave him a platform on which he could create music and fetch of millions of souls for the kingdom.

The awesome experience gave Testimony a new sense of hope and belief, not only in God but also in himself. With all of these supports, the artiste discovered new ways to spread his message, and created the ‘Street Gospel Movement‘, which is a platform that uses music to spread the word of God to struggling street youths.

Spreading the gospel is a major part of Testimony’s work. He spends a lot of time finding kids to reach out to on the streets. He approaches these Youth so with his music and just simply talks to them, telling them, with a song, that there is a better path other than wasting away on the streets.

Since he began this endeavour, Testimony testified that countless Nigerian Youths and their counterparts around the world, love his music.

“They feel that l really speak to them. This has given me great popularity among them all over the world.

Christ Embassy has propelled many of us gospel stars into global fame, with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome himself even declaring at the recent LIMA awards, that “no music concert in the world makes sense without talents from here, ” he said.

Testimony is without a doubt one of the major talents that have been produced from LIMA awards. His song ‘Jehovah’ won him the LIMA song of the year in the Proto-stars category, yet the ‘boy from the streets’ insists that he owes a great debt of gratitude for all of his success to the caring and loving Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Testimony has advanced in his career having collaborated with so many Gospel artistes.such as Eben, Kelly lyon, T Sharp, Akpororo,Mike Stuckey and Most recently very popular Frank Edward.

He has also shared the stage with great Gospel artistes such as Mike Stuckey, Sonnie Badu,Sinach,Tim Godfrey, and Tope Alabi among others.

The artiste’s latest single is entitled “My Evidence” and it features Frank Edward. He is also planning to drop two Albums this year, which he currently entitled ‘Testimony’s Testimony’ which will feature notable Gospel Ministers like Sinach,Yinka Aiyefele, Tope Alabi and Evans Ebenezer Obey etc

The second Album will be titled Gospel according to street and scriptures’ G.A.S.S this album is targeted at the Streets ,using Scriptures and Godly lyrics with the street vibes to win souls.

Another of his song, entitled: Jesus, earned him multiple awards and is still blessing souls till now. He has other songs in his kitty and they include Style na style

I have moved ft Israel strong, Not normal ft Akpororo, Kpansa Kpansa, Jehova, Gone for Life ,Jehovah Doer, The list is endless…Fans and Well Wishers can reach him via SM handle @testimony_jaga.