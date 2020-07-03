Rita Okoye

Young but talented singer cum dancer, Makayla has created a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

The adorable eight-year-old vocalist has been serenading the youth with her kind of music. Now, her Malaka’s art is the answer to kids and teenagers’ yearning for good music. “My music is for kids and parents who desire entertainment filled with morals, and something pure to relate with,” she said.

Makayla released her debut album, Eight, which symbolises her age. Since its release, the 8-tracker has been garnering rave reviews online and also airplays on major radio/TV stations across Nigeria, most especially, the hit single, Grandma Told Me.

“I represent a brand that Nigerian and indeed African parents should ensure their kids look up to by availing them access to music that is devoid of lewd lyrics,” Makayla stated.

According to the singer, all the tracks in the album are available in all digital stores, while the music videos including that of the hit singles, Grandma Told Me and Just Dance can be viewed on Makayla’s YouTube channel, Makayla Malaka.