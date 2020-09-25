Christian Agadibe

For his unique vibes and vocals, fast rising singer, Adeyale Aderemi Henry aka Remy Crown, has become a force to reckon with in Nigerian music.

His latest single, Remynize, which is now making waves all over the town, can attest to his unique talent.

Commenting on his new offering, Remy Crown said: “My songs speak about positive vibes, more of motivating my audience. I’m trying as much as possible to do the best I can and not try to be like someone else. Just like my name, I want to remynize (be myself) in everything I do. I want my music to pierce the soul of my listeners.”

Asked how his new songs will impact his fans, he noted, “Definitely, I’m going to make impact, trying to make all women around the globe feel special and not weird.”