James Ojo Adakole

Kenyan-born gospel musician, Emmy Kosgei Madubuko, has said that the introduction of her music into Nigeria would further strengthen inter-cultural ties between the country and Kenya.

The gospel singer stated this ahead of her several musical projects in Nigeria billed to start next year.

The award-winning musician, who is married to founder and leader of Revival Assembly Church, Apostle Anselm Maduduko, said that her marriage to a Nigerian has provided her the platform to further strengthen cultural and economic ties between both nations.

According to her, Nigeria and Kenya boast of rich culture and tourism hence the need for a synergy to promote Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

Her words: “The Nigerian culture and tourism is so powerful mostly in the movies. Movies are where people get to meet Nigerians globally. In Kenya and East Africa, Nigerian movies are the most watched. So, I want to bridge inter-culture between the two countries in terms of music, so I want to believe that being here now, it is time we introduced Kenya music to Nigeria.”

Asked what Nigerians should expect from her in the coming days, the gospel musician said: “They should expect a lot from me. One is the sound. They should expect sound from East Africa and with a bit of blend from here (Nigeria). I have songs that are coming up from January right from the beginning of the year. We would be releasing various songs, especially my collaboration with Mercy Chinwo, as well as the one with Sinach is also on the way. ‘My Champion’ song is geared towards many activities especially sports because it focuses majorly on Olympics. It is a thematic song. Then, I am releasing my sixth album next year. I plan to do a concert here in Nigeria next year in Lagos just to introduce my songs to the people. So, we are up and doing and I have been privileged to perform at different kind of events here. So, I’m really excited and looking forward to giving Nigerians that different sound of African music.”

Aside music, Emmy Kosgei is also trawling many initiatives to better the society. One of such is a mental health campaign, which aims at providing inspiration to people undergoing challenges of various kinds.

She explained that such campaign has become imperative at a time when economic hardship is taking a huge toll on many people as evidenced in the rising cases of suicide in the society.

Similarly, Emmy is a philanthropist who has touched kids with disability through a school, ‘HOPE ACADEMY,’ where she educates over 70 children from poor backgrounds through her music proceeds, among other projects.

With five albums to her credit and still counting, Emmy Kosgei’s foray into music has proven a huge success with several local and international awards to her credit.

Her appointment as Kenya’s national and global tourism culture Ambassador by the Kenya government is a testament of her meaningful contribution to societal growth. Through her unique African-afro fusion and patriotic musical style, she has been a source of inspiration to her audience.