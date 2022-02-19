Gospel singer, Mojisola Richard popularly known as Mojee, has released her latest single, Yes Lord, a song she says was inspired by a place of deep thinking and understanding of God’s strength.

Speaking on why she went into gospel music, Mojee recounted her near-death experience while giving birth to her last child. “No motivation like a second chance at life to get one doing the things one had always dreamt about. I had an eventful delivery with my last child. If not for God’s mercy, I couldn’t have made it out alive. This made me see life as a gift that it was and prompted me into putting together some songs, and that was how my first album, Follow Jesus came about,” she told Saturday Sun.

Mojee explained further: “Yes Lord’s lyrics came first. And this I wrote whilst in deep thoughts about the world we live in; the news, social media happenings, the community, and how as a child of God we have to always make our choices based on His precepts and ways which are already perfect rather than on opinions or how we see things. Realising that even good ideas are not necessarily God’s ideas. And concluding that, with humility and a teachable spirit, our choice daily is to co-operate with the Holy Spirit to do this thing called life together, following Jesus every step of the way.”

