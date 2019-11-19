Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has yet again reiterated his desire to remain in charge of Nigeria beyond June 2020, after seeing his wards pick up maximum points from their opening two AFCON 2021 qualifiers, AOIFootball.com reports.

Speaking after their 4-2 win at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, the former Gabon coach noted that he enjoys the project with the Eagles and would love to continue beyond the qualifiers.

“We have a good team. I enjoy working with this team because we have a project, we have young players who are progressing in the right way and we have started very well in this competition.

“But my contract will expire in June, and the competition will continue afterwards, so, for me, the ball is in the camp of the NFF officials,” he said.

Rohr, however, hinted that the Crocodiles gave his side more problems than the result of the game suggested.

“I want to thank Lesotho people for their hospitality. We knew it would be difficult to play in Maseru; Lesotho gave us a lot of trouble,” Rohr told a news conference.

“We are happy with the win. It put us in a good position to qualify for the competition.”