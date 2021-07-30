Afro hip-hop artiste, Ezirim Francis Emeka aka Styled E, is set to release his new single, The Plan featuring R&B singer, TJ Elewe Ukwu. It is a song from his Extended Play (EP), which will drop in a month’s time.

The Plan follows the success recorded by his recent hits, Show Me and You Set, which topped charts. According to Styled E, the new song will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for hip-hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Styled E, who is also a self-signed artiste of a co-owned record label, Real Men Music (RMM), sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and his mentors include 2Baba.

