A sensational Nigerian music act, Bimbi Philips, has said their is a way out for men who intend to make money and make their women the queen they really are, with the inspiration they will derive in his coming new song titled “OYO.”

According to Phillips, a raving Afrobeats singer, he said the inspiration behind OYO is to use it to change the narrative for men and become a voice for women.

“They need to see the new narrative in play. What I want men to ask themselves is, how do I own my success and my pride respectably and respectfully, that is worthy of the type of woman I want?” B

The Afrobeats artist, Bimbi, popularly known as The Gọdfàdá, according to experts, has shown what it takes in music to grow into a respectful, salt-’n’-pepper, sexy-as-all-get-out provider for women seeking the ultimate in security and experience.

Bimbi, whose followers see as someone who elicits a distinguished genteel with a playful edge, is a walking example of what it means to strive for success and he provides for his listeners the means to respect and dote on their women like the queen they really are.

He said a man needs to make money to be able to treat his woman as someone deserving of emotional support, devotion, great times and plenty of spoiling, all of which he has communicated with the “OYO” song about to be released.

The renowned artist and beloved creator in the Afrobeats industry, Bimbi Philips, who began touring the theatre audience in Europe just before Covid-19 hit, has now reintroduced himself with a shocker in a new wave of his yet-to-be-released single, OYO, addressing a somewhat controversial view on the relationship dynamics of men and women today.

According to him, “OYO has ﬁnally given me the opportunity to voice out what I have been deeply passionate about, especially being a message to men that hits home hardest.”

“That pivot to a man’s mindset can shift their own outcome in their career, in their relationships, in their entire life, really,” Bimbi Philips said.

In the OYO song, he said, “the ﬁrst single addresses men behaving poorly or not treating their women with the respect and adoration they deserve.”

Hence, Bimbi said he wants to give women and men that direct voice that they can take to TikTok and Instagram and up-level the norm, saying, “It is important to note, too, that not all guys see women as gold diggers, or what have you. Of course.”

A man of refreshing candour, with Bimbi’s deep passion and uniquely uplifting approach, he has used OYO to redeﬁne what it is for men to age with appeal and attract women deserving of an exceptional partner.

In Bimbi’s music and artistry, music lovers will see an accomplished, secure facilitator of deep respect, support and the voice of women screaming for partners who can love them, treat them, know them, and position them for their own success and full potential.

Will Men look to Bimbi as a role model? Bimbi’s music intends to make that honour count, embodying a graceful segue from the rowdy, often-immature ways of a young man’s early adulthood to full embodiment of gracious, treat-you-right true masculinity.

To engage with Bimbi as an Afrobeats community leader is to be motivated to “aspire” status.

