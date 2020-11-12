By Rita Okoye

After a lot of breakthroughs in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, young Ghanaian music entrepreneur, Abdul Nasir Osman popularly known on the social media as Diamond chief and manager of popular Ghanaian young rich nigga shatta bundle says he has made a pretty good impact in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, with a smile on his face he disclosed that the next big thing for him to do now is a move to the next level, which may entail stepping out from behind the scene to the full glare of the limelight. In an interview, the young man explained how he started his budding career and gave an insight into his early life.

“Growing up wasn’t easy for me though, I had to do a lot of hard, odd jobs just to survive despite the fact that my parents did their very best to give me a good life and support my endeavors.”

“The passion for being an entrepreneur came from the influence of so many people, I have worked within the Ghanaian entertainment industry home and abroad, and I think I will be stepping into music in the future from my insight about things and listening to so many lovely beats. So, I think I can be called an entrepreneur, businessman, and musician because being an entrepreneur has given me a credible background and I have known a lot of notable people like me. So, I look forward to the music outcome,”

The young entrepreneur who resides in Accra Ghana said he believes the music business is not for everyone but upholds that music has always been a big part of him.

“There is a time for everything and I believe music is not for everyone at the same time, but I see myself beyond that and I feel good about doing music soon,” he said.