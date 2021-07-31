By Chukwudi Nweje

Kenyan gospel musician, songwriter and sociologist, Betty Jobando who found love in Nigeria, has shared the story of how she did it. She also opened up on her music career and challenges. Enjoy it.

Background

My name is Betty Jobando. I am a gospel music singer, sociologist, journalist and peace advocate. I love humanitarian services and serving humanity. I am from Kenya but married in Nigeria, I am a Naija wife.

Jack-of-all-trades

I actually trained as a journalist. I have a Diploma in Mass Communications and Media Studies and at the University of Kenya, I read Sociology and Conflict and Peace Studies. But music has always been my calling. It is something I started doing naturally from the age of five. My father is a pastor and before he would preach, he would always call me out to sing. I kept singing like that until I finished secondary school and found myself recording professionally. To God’s glory, I recorded three albums before I came to Nigeria.

On the Kenyan music industry

The music industry in Kenya is awesome; it is growing and people are beginning to embrace our music not just in Kenya but globally. With the age of social media, music can easily be shared on Boomplay, YouTube and other streaming platforms unlike before when it was only the traditional media. People are now embracing music, and the industry is growing.

Between Nigerian and Kenyan music industry

We have good music in Kenya. They say East or West home is best. Kenya is my birthplace, but I’m in Nigeria now, it is my place of destiny, my Canaan land, I appreciate the Nigerian music industry. Nigeria has some of the best musicians both in the gospel and secular worlds. Many great musicians come from Nigeria, so I will give credit to Nigeria, but I will also give credit to Kenya where I started.

My love story

I’ve been in Nigeria for approximately three years now. It’s been amazing and I count myself blessed to be in this amazing country with warm, wonderful people, and intellectuals. I was on a music tour in Nigeria and my husband to be, a media practitioner, came to cover an assignment in Ogun State where I was. I never knew I would see him again, but my host Pastor gave him my email address because he needed to send some pictures to me. We became friends for a long time and the rest is history. I believe God had already planned how everything would go, and I am grateful we are here today.

Why gospel music?

I grew up with the gospel, my daddy is a clergyman and I found gospel music to be my calling. The Lord spoke to me with reference to the Book of Jeremiah chapter 1 verse 5, which says, ‘before I formed you in your mother’s womb I already knew you, I ordained you to be a prophet to the nations’. From when I was young, I believe it was my calling. It gives me fulfillment when I sing gospel songs; I feel rejuvenated, I know this is where I’m supposed to be.

My albums

I had three albums before coming to Nigeria. They include Tangu Nizaliwe, which means, Since I was Born I’ve Never Seen a Man Like Jesus; it has eight tracks. There is also Mwaka Huu meaning This Year is the Year of the Lord, it was released in 2011 and has seven tracks. The other is My Season released in 2015, it also seven tracks. We are currently working on the fourth project that is dropping very soon by God’s grace. We are on the post-production level right now. Wole Oni is mastering the songs in the United States and we’ll launch it hopefully in August or September.

On my other projects

When the lockdown came following the COVID-19 pandemic, I started an online Christian programme called ‘Maabudu Hour with Betty Jobando’. Maabudu means Worship and the show airs on Facebook and Instagram every Sunday. The programme has been on for about one year now. Our desire is that people will be blessed through the programme. I do not just sing to entertain, I am also a minister of the gospel; I desire to see people touched and be lifted by my music. I would like to see people who have given up hope lifted up by my music. My vision is to gather people to worship God not just online. We thank God that COVID-19 is dying down and people will be able to move around without restrictions. I will also like to one day have a studio where up and coming musicians can be sponsored and mentored. I presently have some mentees that I’m bringing up in the praise and worship/gospel ministry.

On challenges with producers

Before producers collect money, they talk so good, everything is nice but when the process starts, sometimes they don’t meet the deadline. Some of them are also not honest, and when the project comes out some of them are not concerned about helping you with publicity. Some others are only interested in the business aspect and if you have inspiration during the session and want to make some changes, they will not want to give you time.

On sexual harassment

It is very unfortunate. Personally, I know how much resistance I have put in. People who are supposed to be the channel that would catapult you will want you to do things that are not right, especially if you are a believer, and most ladies compromise. Back in Kenya, I was supposed to be part of a project, but a director in the organisation handling it shut me out because I refused to compromise.

On acting

I love acting; it is my heart desire. My husband and I have been discussing it. I love movies that are based on values. I’m waiting on God for His time because I will not take part in a movie that is against my Christian values. There are some roles I will not play. I will not be part of a movie that is based on nudity or anything that will water down my integrity, or the God factor. I will not do it for any amount.

Advice to the girl child

My advice to young girls is to know that they are special and valuable. They should not let anybody confuse them and water down their self-image and self-esteem. They should love themselves as Christ will love them. Once they value themselves, nobody will take advantage of them. Also, they should try and be productive and have something they do that nobody will try to take advantage of them because of money.

Advice to up and coming artistes

I will advise up and coming artistes to seek God more and pray. They should spend time inside the closet. It is at the closet that God will speak to you. It is at the closet that God will mould you and make you. It is there that God will drop songs in your heart that will give Him glory and minister to people. I will also advise them to be humble and not be unreachable. We should not make money to be the sole reason for being in the ministry. Sometimes you have to forego your immediate gratification and be a blessing to people; you can never tell whom God will use to bless you.

