Rita Okoye

Fast rising singer, Benjamin Oluwasegun Adeniyi aka Young B has recounted his one-nightstand experience.

Blessed with a unique voice, the talented musician who calls himself ‘Dat Lover Boy’; disclosed that his life is full of unpredictable experiences. “My life has been pretty full of unpredictable things. I once met this beautiful woman at a child dedication on a rainy evening in June. I think she was a friend’s cousin or something. We sat discussing football till late in the night. We decided to have drinks, and from there, one thing led to another,” he recalled.

Sharing with TS Weekend how music began for him, Young B said: “School was an eye opener for me. I saw that I had a knack for music and that people always wanted to listen to what I was singing. There were school and church carols. The crowd that would gather also played a huge part in influencing me. I became rather conscious of the sounds I put out, and people’s reactions.”

Young B, who had a duet with veteran fuji musician, Obesere, revealed the reason for the collaboration, saying, “Obesere sound was a solid part of my growing up in Ilorin. I had uncles who would not go a day without listening to his music. He had this song he did with Reminisce in 2017. The fusion and harmony was so beautiful and original. I knew then that I had to do magic with Obesere.”