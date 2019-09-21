Damiette Braide

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. This saying seems to refer to Miss Boro Woying Kari, winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural Pageant 2019.

The University of Port Harcourt undergraduate says winning the crown was good but the challenges that came with it are another thing. This interview reveals the soft and hard sides of the Bayelsa State indigene. Enjoy it.

Who’s your ideal man?

When you’re asked a question like this, you might go on with all the good qualities you can possibly think of. People often mistake an ideal man to be a perfect man, forgetting that a perfect man does not exist. My ideal man is a tall, dark, handsome, ambitious man with a great sense of humour, personality and style. He should be someone that can offer life experiences and advice. Someone I will have mutual interests with. He should be intelligent, straightforward, kind, hardworking and honest man. My ideal man is the man who loves God.

How would you describe love?

Love is a pretty powerful drug. When you feel it you really feel it. It’s an endless tunnel that sweeps you up in a whirlwind. Love is patient, kind, selfless and unconditional. I always tell people to love themselves first and not be critical as they change. Once we love ourselves unconditionally, only then can we love others unconditionally. To me, love is the best form of happiness.

Are you a romantic person?

Yes, romance interests me. I like the idea of love and the gestures or feelings that come along with it. Things like films, music, books, flowers, scenery, and basically just beautiful places ignite the romantic version of me. I like to be expressive.

Is your boyfriend romantic?

I like to keep my private life private. I don’t like discussing it with people.

How many children do you plan to have?

I think when it comes to having children two is the magic number. Although, I plan to have three children when I get married because that would be within my capacity. Our present generation does not fancy the idea of having many children, but then God is the giver of life and whatever number of kids He decides to give me, I wouldn’t question that but rather embrace it.

Would you allow any of your kids to take part in beauty pageant?

Of course, I would. I believe it is an amazing platform for young and intelligent women to showcase themselves. I will never be a parent that will stand in the way of my children’s dreams, if they want something I’ll make sure they go for it. I do realise that whatever has its pros definitely has its cons, but when the pros outweigh the other then it’s a yes for me. Pageants help build confidence, esteem and most importantly prepare you for the business world. So why not?

Have you had any embarrassing moment? If yes, can you tell us about it?

Yes, I have. Last year, there was a heavy downpour and the road leading to my house was wet and soggy, I was in a hurry, I slipped and fell in the mud and my clothes were ruined. It was so embarrassing because a lot of people saw what happened and felt sorry for me. After that day, any time I find myself on a similar road, I become more careful with my steps. You know what, experience is the best teacher. I have grown a little more patient since then because I realised if I wasn’t in such a hurry that day, maybe that tragedy would have been averted.

What challenges do you face as a beauty queen?

It might seem glamorous being a beauty pageant winner, but it is just the title and the one-year tenure. So far, the only challenge is combining education and being a beauty queen, both can be time consuming. However, I have found out that keeping a clear perspective about what is important and knowing that I get to participate in making a difference in the lives of people, keeps me going and always will.

How do you handle your male admirers?

I handle them with wisdom. I don’t snub them and I don’t give them too much attention either. I simply make sure I set clear boundaries because of those that are too persistent. Some like it the hard way, by the time a woman fails to make an appointment like three consecutive times, they read between the lines. While some just take your refusal to their advances in good faith and that makes it easy for everyone.

What next after emerging queen?

My next line of action is to give back positively to the society. It is a moral obligation and I believe I am empowered to touch the lives of people positively in my own capacity. I would embark on a youth re-orientation or sensitisation programme for the purpose of promoting co-existence, social cohesion, appreciation of diversity, and increase participation of youths. This peace campaign is very important because when there is peace in the Niger Delta region, development would strive, investors and companies would come in thereby creating employment opportunities for the youths. I believe peace is a vital step.

Would you go into acting or music?

If I were given the right opportunity, I would love to go into acting. To me, acting is a great compromise. You never get to be the same person for too long. You get to taste different lives and it gives you an excuse to never stop learning or growing. I find it intriguing. My first acting experience was when I did a Theatre Arts course in 100 Level, and since then, I have developed interest in acting. It’s definitely a long-term goal for me.