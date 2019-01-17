Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the March 2, governorship election, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that his opponents lack the capacity and capability to govern the state.

Speaking at campaign rallies across various local government headquarters in Delta north senatorial district, Okowa said governing “a complex state like Delta was not by trial and error.”

The governor’s campaign was at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North, Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimili North, Asaba in Oshimili South, Aboh in Ndokwa East, Kwale in Ndokwa West and Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South.

Making a veil reference to his main challenger in the governorship contest, Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okowa said the candidate of the main opposition party is always running for elections even when he knows he will lose. He added that Ogboru derives joy from his name being on the ballot during elections.

“Some persons do not believe in equity; their purpose is to run for elections even when they know they cannot win. Their desire is to see their name on ballot box. We want someone with the capacity and capabilities to govern. Governing a state like Delta is not trial by error’’’.

But, in swift reaction, spokesman of Ogboru campaign, Zik Zulu Okafor, dismissed Okowa’s claim and describeed it as lame and lacking in merit. Okafor said governance is about leadership and vision, which, he said Great Ogboru is poised to deliver to Deltans.