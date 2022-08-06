Kidnapped Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke who was abducted alongside her colleague, Clemson Agbogidi, has narrated her ordeal while in captivity.

Speaking in a video on Friday, Cynthia thanked her colleagues, fans, security agencies, and other stakeholders who contributed to their release.

She said they were not fed anything during the seven days they spent in captivity.

The actress said: “My people, this is mama Cynthia Okereke, God is a faithful God and I have every reason to say Hallelujah in the land of the living. I didn’t know I have people and I have friends, good colleagues, people that care for me, people that can pray for me, verge for me and stand on my behalf.

“My BP is high but to God be all glory for all of you, your efforts, your prayers and your encouragement. Mama Cynthia is alive, I will act for you people and will continue to be acting for your people. Me, I will be a late comer there, for good one week, no water no food but today I say to God be all glory forever in Jesus name. God will bless all Nollywood for me.”