Instagram comedian and social media influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera aka Pankeeroy, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the entertainer, who was arrested on April 21, 2021 in Lekki, Lagos over allegation of been involved in “Bitcoin scam”, he went without food and water for two days to protest and prove his innocence.

Refuting further the allegation of fraud, the comedian explained that he was at the apartment to complete logistics for a new skit before the clampdown. And till now, he has not been charged for any offence.

“I refused to eat or drink water for two days while I was in custody. I was still in shock of the arrest. It was like the end of the world for me. I only ate on the third day that they allowed my mother to see me,” Pankeeroy stated.

He continued: “Though, I was not maltreated, it was still a surprise to me. As I am talking to you, they have not charged me with any case. It was a matter of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. All the stories of Bitcoin and cars flying around are all rumours. I was arrested in the company of 34 others. Those things were recovered from others but we had a group picture with them before they separated us. They were not mine. I can defend it anywhere, none of those things was recovered from me; nothing was seized from me. Nevertheless, it was an experience I will never forget. It was like a dream till I found out that it was real. Since then, I have not been to work but I promise to be back soon.”