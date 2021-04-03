Nollywood actress, Hodo Ebun frowns at men who get intimidated by a woman’s success.

The movie star, who recently launched her clothing line, Hodees, said as an independent woman, she would never stoop down to beg. “I really don’t know why some men will be intimidated by self-made women. I detest begging. That’s why I work so hard so I won’t be in a situation where I will have to beg a man. How will you see a hard working lady and instead of supporting and encouraging her, you’re feeling intimidated? You must be a witch then. I believe that the man God created for me will love and support everything I do.”

On the challenges she has been facing since the launch of her fashion brand, Hodo says, “I have been working tirelessly, even though the devil has been trying so hard to frustrate my efforts. Two days after the launch of my clothing line, my Instagram account got hacked. I got it back that same day. However, the following day, they tried to hack it again, and while trying to retrieve the account from the hackers, Instagram disabled me totally. I have not been online for some days now. Hopefully, when my account is back, I will unveil some things I have been working on lately. I cut, sew and design each print; I make all by myself at Hodees clothing line.”

Wondering why she ventured into the fiercely competitive Nigerian fashion business despite her love for acting, Ms. Ebun said: “I love fashion a lot. Anybody that knows me can tell that I’m a lover of fashion. So, I figured it out and decided to go learn it since movie jobs don’t come often so I can have something to fall back on. My outfits are very affordable.”