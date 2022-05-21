To stem the tide of mother and child mortality, Shine Begho, founder of Shine Begho Initiative, is partnering with some organisations to sponsor free antenatal care for those who can’t afford it.

According to the radio/TV host, the Shine Begho Initiative for preeclampsia/eclampsia awareness was an idea she has worked on since 2016 after surviving the condition.

Begho poignantly recounted her ordeal: “In April 2016, I was hospitalized after suffering high blood pressure for two months. The hospital had managed my condition until my eighth month. After my last test, the doctor looked at the result and told me that my time was up, that I had less than 24 hours to live. He said if I didn’t do an emergency operation, I was going to die with my unborn child. Hence, I had to undergo an emergency C-section. Unfortunately, my son didn’t survive, he died 11 days after.”

With this experience at the back of her mind, Begho and some prominent women including LoLo1, Tolulope Adeleru Balogun and Jayne Itsewoli Opute have decided to join the cause by lending their voices to preeclampsia, a life threatening condition during pregnancy.