Actress, filmmaker and sex vlogger, Seyi Hunter, will today bring to life the sexual fantasies of her fans, as her much awaited orgy party holds in Lagos.

On her reason for hosting such a weird party, Hunter noted that there is a high demand for it by her fans. “The major reason I’m organising an orgy party is because people have been requesting for it since the first day I started my Sex Vlog. I’ve been saying ‘no’ for close to two years but since I like to help and please my fans, I decided to give it a shot,” she told TS Weekend.

When asked if she’s bothered by people’s reaction to such a ‘crazy’ party, the Theatre Arts graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University retorted: “Bothered about what? Is it the critics that will put food on my table or pay my bills? Anything you do, people will always talk. I do what makes me happy and pay my bills irrespective of what people say or think.

“This isn’t the first orgy party, neither is it going to be the last. But this one is going to be the best ever in Nigeria. It’s a mask party in a secured environment.

“Since I’ve decided to do it, I might as well do it well. I take anything I do serious and I do it passionately. I want to bring people’s fantasies to reality. Life is short, and we all fantasize about different kinds of kinky stuffs. I want people to know I’m here for them, they can relax and come to me with their fantasies and I’ll make them reality”.