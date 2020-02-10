When last year-end I wrote an article entitled “With Glo, our own don beta in 2020”, published in this column on December 30, I never envisaged a deluge of email responses and an avalanche of telephonic interventions in reaction to my infallible submissions on the transformative paradigm of Globacom through the instrumentality of its on-going customer-reward initiative as captured in the above headline. The testamentary trajectory is electrifying. I could not imagine such irrefutable and unprecedented clientele testimonies on any institutional platform as the currency of our subject.

Just before the serial feedback shortly, another prize presentation in the My Own Don Beta promo, organized by Globacom, was held at the Gariki Model Market, Abuja, on Monday, February 3. It was the second time that the Federal Capital Territory will host the event. The first Abuja prize presentation in the empowerment promo was held in October 2019, at the popular Wuse market.

A total of 60 prizes, including tricycles (popularly known as keke), grinding machines, generators and industrial sewing machines, were won by subscribers from Abuja and its neighbouring states. The event was attended by special guests including the representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Matthew Oteh, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Fred Adogo, Globacom dealer, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, the CEO of Zeph Communications, Nollywood stars and Glo Influencers, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G) and Said Mohammed, aka Funky Mallam, as well as His Royal Highness, Igwe Friday Ozochi, the Chairman of Garki Model Market, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Primary Sales, North Central, Mr. Kemi Kaka, thanked Glo subscribers in Abuja and environ for coming out en masse for the event.

He stated that the promo was conceived not only to celebrate its customers for their loyalty to Globacom, but also to empower the winners with items that will enable those who are unemployed to start a business and earn a living or help augment the source of income for those who are currently employed.

Now, the unedited multimedia feedback begins with this domestication: “Today’s event is all about keeping our word and delivering what we promised and that is what Globacom stands for. We have presented prizes to all the winners who have so far emerged across the country”, Kaka explained. He added: “The amazing part of this promo was that all that the winners who emerged across the country did was to recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N200 at once or cumulatively daily to qualify for a draw to win any of the prizes”.

Enitan Adesiku, entrepreneur with Forever Living Products, won a grinding machine: “I am going to diversify. I am going to get someone to operate it for me and get the money daily. I really felt great because that day, I did not want to pick my call and my niece kept calling me ‘Aunty your phone is ringing and ringing’. I actually ported from MTN to Glo because of what South Africans are doing to Nigerians and my passion for Glo and Nigeria. I love Glo a lot because it is a Nigerian company. I really want to say thank you to the Chairman of Glo and the Board. I am so happy for this. It has been one of my dreams and I am so happy for this.

Roseline Tokula, working in Sagbama Local Government, Bayelsa, won Keke Napep: “I will use it for transport and be collecting something from it. I thank Glo for giving me this opportunity. Glo is a very good network. It is the grand masters of data. I am very happy. I want to tell Nigerians that Glo is a good network. I started using Glo when it came to our community in 2013 and I dropped other networks.

Godwin Okon Asuquo, hotelier, Royalty Hotel, Abuja: “I won a grinding machine. I am very happy. I will give it to my wife, who is very happy, for business. She even reminded me this morning to hurry to attend this event. Glo is one of the best. The company has been trying. It is an indigenous company. I joined them from the beginning. My wife uses Glo, everybody is on Glo (including my children). I want to tell Nigerians to patronize Glo. I want Nigerians to recharge Glo and to register with Glo because Glo is giving us hope, giving us cause to fly high”.

Idris Awwal, Serikin Hausawa, businessman selling second-hand clothing at UTC, won grinding machine. “I will give the grinding machine to my wife so that she could continue to maintain my house. I am very happy. My message to Glo is that even in my village in Kano State, Gwarzo Local Government, it is only Glo network that we have. I appreciate Glo. It should continue to do more for us”.

Ainetor Mary, a retired civil servant, Land and Housing Ministry, currently involved in petty trade: “I won industrial sewing machine. I will give it to my sister who is a fashion designer. I was thinking of buying a machine for her. My message to Glo is that they would go from height to height. Amen! I am grateful for all they have done. When I was called, I thought it was a scam. Even my children were skeptical but I said I would go because I did not call myself. What I want to tell Nigerians is that we should always try what we see in adverts because everything is not scam. We should not be doubting Thomas in everything we see.

Musa Abubakar, a builder in Gwagwalada Area of Abuja who won a generator: “I will give the generator to my wife who is a hair dresser. The generator is Godsend as we were planning to buy one before. I want to congratulate Glo on giving me this generator because it is a nice thing. I am one of the winners. I am someone who is alive to testify what God has done for them. I thank Glo”

Jonathan Daniel, a graduate of Logistics Management from Akama University, U.S.A: “I live in Nasarawa and won a grinding machine in My Own Don Beta promo. I was very happy when I got a call from Glo 121. They interviewed me and congratulated me upon winning the prize. Although my friends were skeptical, I went to Glo office with my passport photograph and identity card and the prize was confirmed after a short interview. I thank Glo for the prize. They should keep blessing people. Just like the scripture said, the hand that gives is always on top of the one that receives. Thank you, thank you and thank you, Glo”

Alonge Kayode, Kaduna-based businessman: “I live in Kaduna. I won a grinding machine. I was surprised. In fact, the news shocked me. I will bless a widow with the machine. I believe it will help her immensely. I want Glo to keep on doing the good work they are known for, empowering Nigerians”.

Tunde John, an official of Focal Point Dry-cleaning Services in Abuja. “I won a grinding machine. I was really shocked when Glo 121 called me and I was told to go to Glo office for clearance. On getting there, I was cleared and the prize was confirmed. Here I am today with the prize. I have been using my Glo sim since the inception of the company. I will continue to use the Glo network and I encourage others too. Thank you, Globacom”.

Esther Irri, Fashion Designer: “I won an industrial sewing machine and I am very happy about it. I have been planning to buy a sewing machine for my fashion business since 2018. I was in fashion designing before I got my present job. I can now go back and start fully since I now have a sewing machine to work with.