George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) of Oru East and Ideato South local government areas of Imo state ,Mr.Eustace Chidi Okere and Mrs. Osuji Ngozi Chuks have alleged that road projects undertaken by ex-governor Rochas Okorocha otherwise known as ‘My People,My People road’ were scams as monies released by the councils were never used for the projects.

Okere and Chuks while answering questions from the witness box at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on contract awards by the Okorocha’s administration alleged the former governor used the project to defraud the state and local councils.

Mrs. Chuks, Director of Administration and General Service for Ideato South, told the commission that she could not state immediately how much the council had paid for the non- existing road project.

“There is no road in Ideato South known as ‘my people, my people road.’ In full compliance with the government directive, the local government paid money into the designated account we were ordered to pay into.”

DAGS of Oru East council, Okere who alleged that the projects were not executed, said the council had paid N10 million into a designated bank account.

“There was this project by the Rochas Okorocha administration, which was called ‘my people, my people road’. The project was not executed by the local government. We got a directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, which contained the amount each local government should pay to designated account numbers for the road.