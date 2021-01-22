Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday said his 34 months renaissance as Governor of Anambra State is unrivalled, therefore dismissing a parody performance rating of him by Governor Willie Obiano as hogwash.

Ngige insisted that Governor Obiano has failed woefully in his responsibilities to the people of Anambra State.

“This Governor has taken Anambra State 20 years backwards, making the citizens wish the hand of the clock could be turned back. The stagnation, depreciation and retrogression are mind-boggling. What a wasted opportunity for a governor who inherited virile and robust state resources.”

A statement by Ngige’s media office in Abuja, yesterday, challenged Governor Obiano to state his achievements, beyond bequeathing a mounting regime of debts to generations unborn in Anambra State.

The statement noted that Ngige’s achievements were well known to the world, and therefore, surprising that Obiano’s media aide who hails from nearby Nsukka in Enugu State, could describe his performance as empty.

“The eventful era of Ngige has remained a parameter for judging successive administrations in Anambra State, going by his unprecedented achievements and quantum of projects executed by his administration in just three years. It is important to remind James Eze, who authored the diatribe, that Ngige took over power at a critical stage in the history of Anambra state, with years of salary and pension arrears, dilapidated infrastructure and mounting debts owed to banks and international lenders, yet, Ngige did not sell off state assets to take off. Ngige neither received a formal handover note, nor inherited N75 billion in local and foreign currencies from his predecessor. Indeed he inherited Anambra in a state of anomie. Yet, he not only liberated the state but left it at an enviable height.

“Ngige inherited neither gold nor silver and therefore did not have any to squander. There was no promissory note, running into billions of naira to sell prematurely or valued state assets to auction off, to fund squandermania.”

The statement noted that Ngige administration engineered an armada of road construction, which unfortunately are the only motorable roads in the state today, while those constructed by the incumbent administration have all collapsed.

“Still standing like the rock of Gibraltar are 105 road projects, cutting across the three senatorial zones of Anambra State, transversing six local government areas each and connecting neighbouring states of Abia, Imo, Enugu, Delta and Rivers.”