From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he would hand over to a successor at the end of 2023 general elections, after which he would return to his farm.

He gave the assurance in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was participating in the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey,

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Pre sident, said Buhari cut his 79th birthday cake moulded in the green-white-green national colours to start the day, before going on to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan.

The Presidential media aide said in response to the tributes on the occasion on behalf of the ministers and the rest of the delegation rendered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Buhari said he would put in his best for Nigeria until the last day in 2023 when he would hand over to a successor and return to his farm to tender crops and livestock.

“I thought that being away from Abuja, I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home. “I look forward to the year 2023 when I will finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the constitution,” he said.

“As he stepped out of his suite moving to the meeting room, President Buhari met a surprise line-up of the Nigerian delegation with a cake decorated in Nigeria’s national colours. The group broke into a chorus, as they began chanting “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on behalf of the delegation and the Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, congratulated the President on the good work he is doing for the country, and wished him a happy birthday, many healthy years ahead and the energy to give his best to the nation. Onyeama noted in particular that the President continues to have a good run with his health, getting better and more active with time.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said in furtherance of sustained efforts at keeping Nigerians safer, the country would partner with Turkey in dealing with the current security challenges facing the nation.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart shortly before the official commencement of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, the President acknowledged that Turkey had garnered a lot of experience dealing with security challenges of various kinds and that Nigeria will latch onto that experience.

He said: “Turkey has practical experience dealing with challenges over the years and Nigeria stands to gain from that.”

