The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon has said if elected governor, Bayelsa youths would have cause to smile.

Lyon, speaking in a campaign rally at Peretorugbene, Ekeremor Local Government Area, said Bayelsa youths would need to be involved in communities’ activities to ensure oil wealth is utilised in the state.

He said while serving as youth leader of his community, Olugbobiri in Southern Ijaw LGA, in 1995, he was the first youth leader to sign a GMoU with a multinational oil corporation to secure contracts and jobs for young people, saying leadership of youth groups across the state can take a cue from him.

Lyon declared that it is only when job opportunities are created to ensure that young people are self reliant that the crude oil resources of Nigeria can be safe.

He said it has become more imperative in order to sustain peace and stability of the state, and above all, prepare a better and prosperous future of generation of Bayelsans yet unborn.

He revealed that while he is traversing communities to seek the support of the electorate in a responsible manner, his main aim is to also use the opportunity to meet and find out the teething challenges of the people ahead of the governorship poll.

Reiterating his commitment to develop the state when elected, Lyon said he was not only overwhelmed by the love Ekeremor people have demonstrated towards him and the APC, but that he is also marveled by the level of preparedness of the people of the area to exercise and protect their franchise for the APC.

Interacting with the chiefs and people of the various communities, the APC candidate thanked them for their show of courage as flood continues to ravage many communities in Ekeremor, adding that he has no doubt that the people would give his party bloc votes with same courage in the poll.